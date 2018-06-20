THE PERFECT APP FOR DOG LOVERS
HakiTo is the First Mobile App that helps you keep track of all your dog’s activities from daily meals and exercise to annual vet visits by sending reminders for all.
THE PERFECT APP FOR DOG LOVERS
HakiTo is the First Mobile App that helps you keep track of all your dog’s activities from daily meals and exercise to annual vet visits by sending reminders for all.
THE PERFECT APP FOR DOG LOVERS
HakiTo is the First Mobile App that helps you keep track of all your dog’s activities from daily meals and exercise to annual vet visits by sending reminders for all.
Capture every moment or go back in time and see what crazy things your furball friend did.
Capture every moment or go back in time and see what crazy things your furball friend did.
Not only does your furball receive a treat—so to do you. We created a cool gamification system to reward you when you complete all of the tasks on time.
Not only does your furball receive a treat—so to do you. We created a cool gamification system to reward you when you complete all of the tasks on time.
Start improving your dog’s health and wellness with HakiTo!
Start improving your dog’s health and wellness with HakiTo!