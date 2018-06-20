WHO WE ARE

If you’re a Dog Lover, HakiTo was designed and developed for you. Our mobile app will help you keep your dog healthy and happy.

THE PERFECT APP FOR DOG LOVERS

HakiTo is the First Mobile App that helps you keep track of all your dog’s activities from daily meals and exercise to annual vet visits by sending reminders for all.

THE PERFECT APP FOR DOG LOVERS

HakiTo is the First Mobile App that helps you keep track of all your dog’s activities from daily meals and exercise to annual vet visits by sending reminders for all.

FOR THAT SPECIAL DAY

Capture every moment or go back in time and see what crazy things your furball friend did.

FOR THAT SPECIAL DAY

Capture every moment or go back in time and see what crazy things your furball friend did.

GAMIFY YOUR PET CARE

Not only does your furball receive a treat—so to do you. We created a cool gamification system to reward you when you complete all of the tasks on time.

GAMIFY YOUR PET CARE

Not only does your furball receive a treat—so to do you. We created a cool gamification system to reward you when you complete all of the tasks on time.

HEY DOG LOVER

Start improving your dog’s health and wellness with HakiTo!

HEY DOG LOVER

Start improving your dog’s health and wellness with HakiTo!